WA legislators prepare for long list of climate change bills

During the current session, the governor wants to trim carbon emissions from buildings, help smokestack industries compete with foreign corporations not facing Washington’s stricter carbon requirements, provide tax rebates for people buying electric vehicles, repair frayed relations with the state’s tribes, convert state ferries from diesel fuel to hybrid electric engines, revive a dormant aluminum smelter in Whatcom County with equipment that would decrease pollution and give some financial help to a potential solar panel manufacturing plant in Grant County.

The price tag for this wish list: $626 million. Inslee contended that he can find the money without raising taxes or fees.

“Climate change is a rapid tornado of damage going through Washington. … We’ve made progress, but we have not made enough progress,” Inslee said at a mid-December press conference outlining his budget proposals.

Washington’s leaders have blamed global warming for increased wildfires, problems with the state’s shellfish industry, a lack of water for farming and numerous health problems and other troubles.

The ranking Republican on the House Energy and Environment Committee argued that the governor’s proposals would not effectively address wildfires, flooding or drought.

“The governor’s proposal to decarbonize buildings, to get rid of the natural gas industry and retrain workers whose jobs would be eliminated from his policies would do nothing to reduce deadly, destructive wildfires and the smoke they emit,” said Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy. “The governor’s proposal to spend millions of dollars in rebates for electric vehicle purchases would do nothing to prevent flooding or address drought that threatens our farmers.”

The governor is not the only politician tossing around environmental policy ideas before the Legislature this session.

Other ideas include a new fee on banks that finance fossil fuel projects, predicted to raise $80 million to $100 million for measures addressing climate change. Meanwhile, Republicans want to reroute revenue from Washington’s new cap-and-trade program to the state’s forests and other projects. Also, a proposal to incorporate climate change considerations into Washington’s master land-use law is expected to be resurrected this session.

A potentially bipartisan bill is in the works to speed up government response to droughts.