WA voters split on handling the pandemic and the economy, poll finds

While survey respondents were more hopeful about what the year holds for their communities and households, the results signal a notable shift from poll results a year ago.

The current poll, which took place from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, asked 400 voters around the state to share their perspectives on topics including the pandemic and the economy. In the past year, Washingtonians experienced COVID-related changes 一 the emergence of new variants, tightened vaccine and mask requirements and evolving guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 一 as well as economic phenomena such as soaring inflation.

Possibly as a result of having lived through a year with little relief from the pandemic in sight, poll respondents were the most pessimistic they had been since summer 2011, said pollster Stuart Elway. He noted that people tend to feel most optimistic when asked about their and their household’s future.

“It’s often the case that the country is going to hell,” he said, “and the state and the community are somewhere in between.”

The poll has a 5% margin of error at a 95% confidence level, which means if the survey had been conducted 100 times, the results would be within 5 percentage points of the results reported here at least 95 times.

Each poll is a snapshot in time featuring the thoughts of different groups of people and can only estimate what the whole population is thinking. The results are balanced to reflect the statewide population of registered voters.

The responses were divided along both political lines and geographic regions.