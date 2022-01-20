What's next for beleaguered WA long-term care program?

Looking to the future

All of these changes are bound to affect the WA Cares program’s financial outlook.

Already, the 0.58% payroll tax isn’t projected to keep the program solvent for the next 75 years. According to the most recent available analysis, the WA Cares fund is projected to run out of money in just over 50 years, by 2075, unless the Legislature raises the payroll tax slightly.

Alternatively, the program’s financial outlook could be improved if the program is allowed to invest in stocks, which offer a higher average rate of return. That change is something Washington voters recently rejected at the ballot box, however.

The new proposal to delay the WA Cares program and open it to near retirees, HB 1732, is projected to slightly decrease the cost of the program over time. But the other proposal, HB 1733, is projected to increase the long-term care program’s costs, since it could cause more people to opt out, including many high-wage earners.

That means that the state may need to raise the payroll tax even further to cover the costs of that bill, should it be signed into law. A report from the state actuary’s office estimates an increase of 0.05% to 0.08% in the payroll tax rate may be necessary to cover the costs of the proposal to expand exemptions.

The passage of the other bill, HB 1732, would likely offset some of those costs, but not all.

It also remains unclear exactly how last year's flood of people opting out of the program will affect the long-term care program’s bottom line.

Republicans, for their part, would rather try to stabilize the private long-term care insurance market than keep working on WA Cares.

A proposal from state Rep. Drew Stokesbary, House Bill 1913, aims to improve the private market by creating a state-financed reinsurance program. Stokesbary, a Republican from Auburn, said the idea is to help private insurance companies start offering long-term care plans at lower rates, while still leaving coverage as a choice for people.

Stokesbary’s idea would still require some state investment, but it’s not clear exactly how much. A fiscal analysis hasn’t been prepared, as the bill hasn’t been scheduled for a hearing. The Republican measure is unlikely to advance, since Democrats control both chambers of the Legislature and the governor’s office.

The program's future ultimately will come down to whether the payroll tax rate needed to pay for it is something Washington residents can stomach, said state Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, the Senate’s lead budget writer.

“It’s the amount of the payroll tax that will, in the end, determine whether we go forth with these reforms, or whether it’s not an affordable program,” Rolfes said last week.

Right now, no proposals are advancing that would actually change the payroll tax rate. Lawmakers instead plan to analyze what the rate should be, and whether the program is sustainable, during the proposed 18-month delay.