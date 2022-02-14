Adding pot shops to improve social equity hits snag in WA Legislature

Hollingsworth is supporting a plan that would increase the statewide number of cannabis business licenses, allowing more people to enter the industry and more pot businesses to open. House Bill 2022 would also reserve those new licenses for members of communities most hurt by the war on drugs. The state last increased the number of cannabis retail licenses in 2016, while the window to apply for new producer and processor licenses has been closed since 2013.

But the proposal has faced stiff opposition from lawmakers who don’t want to add more pot shops, as well as from owners of existing cannabis businesses, who worry the industry can’t absorb all those new licensees.

This past weekend, the measure’s prime sponsor, state Rep. Emily Wicks, D-Everett, said she doesn’t see the bill moving forward as a result of those concerns.

Groups that have been working years to diversify the state’s pot industry are frustrated and outraged by that news.

Darrell Powell, an officer with the regional NAACP, said dozens of Democratic lawmakers promised him they would support HB 2022 to help address racial inequities, but they appear to have gone back on their word. Both chambers of Washington’s Legislature are controlled by Democrats.

“We’ve been victimized by this war on weed, war on drugs,” Powell said.

After all of that, he said, “We are not going to negotiate away our equality in a blue state."

The idea behind HB 2022 is to help more people of color enter the state’s pot industry, which right now is mostly white, despite a history of Black and Latino people being arrested at higher rates for marijuana possession.

While the latest U.S. census data shows that only about two-thirds of Washington state is white, 85% of marijuana growing and processing businesses in the state are majority white-owned, according to data reported to the state Liquor and Cannabis Board. For marijuana retail shops, about 81% identify as having majority white ownership.

And, while more than 4% of the state’s population is Black, state officials estimate that Black people have a majority stake in only about 1% of the state’s cannabis producing and processing businesses.

That’s a total of 16 businesses, one of which is Hollingsworth’s.

“We’re trying to get people into the industry so the industry can thrive, so the industry can be more diverse,” said Hollingsworth, who serves on the state’s Social Equity in Cannabis Task Force. Recommendations from that task force, which the Legislature created in 2020, formed the basis for HB 2022.

“Diversity is good for the industry,” Hollingsworth said. “It’s good for new ideas, it’s good for the economy.”