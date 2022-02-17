Rural WA wants in on state highway, health and housing dollars

City leaders say the project would reduce congestion, improve bus service, upgrade trails along waterfront natural areas and provide a third escape route in case of wildfire evacuations.

But with state Democrats rolling out a proposed 16-year, more than $16 billion transportation package last week, Kuntz worries he might have to wait another 10 years to pay for it.

Of $4 billion allocated to new and existing highway projects in the transportation proposal before the Legislature this year, just $2.5 million (less than 1%) goes to projects east of the Cascades.

"We always figured this would get funded," Kuntz said of the parkway project. "Lo and behold, there's nothing. ... That is a tough pill to swallow."

Lawmakers say they feel an urgency to push money out into communities and make historic investments with the influx of one-time federal infrastructure dollars.

Gov. Jay Inslee in December proposed a $62 billion supplemental budget that calls for billions in new spending mid-budget cycle as state tax revenue has rallied and federal infrastructure money has started coming from Congress. Lawmakers also look to spend more than $1.2 billion in remaining federal relief funding to keep the state's recovery on course.

The short, 60-day legislative session means there will be a more limited budget debate than last year. But state legislators have started drafting spending bills to direct state and federal funds into specific projects and programs.

Local leaders around the state say they are watching where those dollars go, as they make their own decisions on how to use federal recovery money to rebuild their communities. While local cities and counties have control over how some federal infrastructure dollars can be spent, they must wait for the Legislature to decide how the rest of the billions in transportation stimulus money will be distributed.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity," Kuntz said.