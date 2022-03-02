$340M WA immigrant relief fund plagued by monthslong delays

More than 10 months later, none of that $340 million has reached the wallets of the intended recipients.

Lawmakers and some immigrant rights advocates are frustrated with the delay.

“I’m disappointed,” said state Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, the Senate’s lead budget writer.

Rolfes said she didn’t know about the holdup in issuing the immigrant relief checks until Crosscut contacted her about it last week.

Unlike U.S. citizens, people living in the country illegally weren’t eligible for unemployment benefits or federal stimulus payments, which have helped many other workers weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Washington state gave out some money to undocumented workers earlier in the pandemic, those past rounds of money — about $128 million in all — reached only about 120,000 people. Washington state, meanwhile, is home to an estimated 275,000 people who lack legal residency status, many of whom never received one of those earlier $1,000 checks.

The additional $340 million that lawmakers put into the Washington Immigrant Relief Fund last April was supposed to help address some of those gaps. The money didn’t come out of state coffers, however, but instead came from the $4.4 billion pot of money state officials received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, the COVID-19 relief bill Congress approved last March.

Rolfes said she had envisioned the new round of immigrant relief checks would start going out by last fall.

Now, it looks like the state won’t even start accepting applications from undocumented workers until June.

“I assumed the funding would be getting out to the communities that need it at the time people weren't able to go to work, or people needed sick leave, or needed to stay home with their kids when they couldn’t attend school,” said Rolfes, citing some of the difficulties people have faced because of COVID-19. “And we’re almost past that time.”

To qualify, applicants have to have been significantly impacted by the pandemic and have not qualified for unemployment or federal stimulus payments because of their immigration status. Priority is to be given to applicants who are low-income.