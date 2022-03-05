5 major things the Washington Legislature approved in 2022

Before adjourning Thursday, Washington’s Legislature approved a ban on selling large-capacity magazines for firearms, a proposal that had languished in Olympia since 2017.

Lawmakers also approved a new transportation package that will spend about $17 billion over the next 16 years on highways, transit projects and bridges. The plan includes $1 billion for a new bridge over the Columbia River at Interstate 5, a project politicians have bickered over for a decade.

At the same time, lawmakers backtracked on a few other policies they passed in recent years. They revised some of the landmark police accountability measures they approved last year, plus delayed a long-term care program designed to help care for aging Washingtonians.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest decisions that state legislators made before their session ended March 10. The Legislature isn’t scheduled to meet again until January 2023.



Bigger-than-usual budget increase

The supplemental budget the Legislature approved on Thursday increases state spending to about $64 billion over two years — an increase of roughly $5 billion from the budget lawmakers approved last April.

The 8% spending increase isn’t being paid for through new taxes, but instead from existing tax collections, which state officials now predict will come in much higher than previously projected.

On top of that, lawmakers are doling out more than $1 billion in unspent federal COVID-19 relief money, with large portions of that aid going toward schools, housing programs and public health.

State Sen. Christine Rolfes, a Democrat from Bainbridge Island who is the Senate’s lead budget writer, said the investments are about “how to move the entire state out of COVID, out of the pandemic and into a shared prosperity.”

The updated budget includes $350 million to shore up the state’s paid family leave program, which has been in such high demand that it is facing a deficit.

The budget also puts $351 million toward caring for adults with developmental disabilities or other long-term care needs, while transferring more than $2 billion to help pay for the state’s new transportation package.

About $200 million will go toward grants to reinvest in communities most targeted by the war on drugs, while $150 million will set up a new state program to provide low-interest student loans.

To address homelessness, the new budget spends about $220 million — a mixture of federal and state funds — that includes about $45 million for rental assistance. Additionally, the operating budget transfers about $650 million to the state construction budget, which in turn will spend more than $400 million on building affordable housing, enhanced shelter space and permanent supportive housing.

Republicans opposed the budget in part because it didn’t use the state’s rebounding tax revenues to enact a broad-based tax cut. State Rep. Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn, previously proposed an alternate plan that would have cut the state sales tax by one percentage point, but that proposal didn’t end up in the final budget.

“Our inability to deliver tax relief, I think, is a big disappointment, especially as our constituents face 7-plus-percent inflation,” Stokesbary said Wednesday.

Democratic leaders said they provided tax relief in other ways, including by eliminating state business taxes for businesses grossing under $125,000 a year and providing additional small-business tax credits.

Other items in the budget include $4 million to help reduce the use of solitary confinement in prisons and $12 million to expand the state’s film incentive program, which aims to get more movies made in Washington.