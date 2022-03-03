No increased WA gas tax in 'unprecedented' $16.8B transportation budget

Slowly diminishing returns

The $16.8 billion transportation package proposal quickly making its way through the state Legislature consists of two parts. One portion allocates $5.4 billion from the brand new carbon tax to pedestrian, bicycling and transit projects. Included is free transit for people 18 and under and some safe routes to school projects.

On the highway and ferry side, budget writers propose spending $11.4 billion, most of which goes to replace fish culverts, and road maintenance and expansion projects. These improvements would be paid for by money from the federal government, a fuel export tax, an increase in license plate fees and a one-time $2 billion infusion from the state’s operating budget. Though an additional funding source might be needed for these projects, as Democrats debate eliminating the controversial export fuel tax after push back from neighboring states.

If the proposed package relied on an increase to the gas tax, lawmakers would have had to double the size of the package, said state Sen. Rebecca Saldaña, D-Seattle.

“We can keep using a gas tax, but the buying power is not there,” said Saldaña, who sits on the Senate Transportation Committee.

Another option is to index the gas tax to inflation, Saldaña said, or implement a road usage charge.

A road usage charge shifts back some of the burden to pay for roads and highways to more fuel efficient and electric cars, said Reema Griffith, executive director of the Washington State Transportation Commission. Drivers of these vehicles skip the gas pump or stop less frequently. As a result, they pay less gas tax, the source of about a third of the state’s transportation budget.

“The gas tax worked and was fair when there were only like five different [electric or hybrid] models you could buy and every car got about the same mpg,” Griffith added. “Today you have this huge range of possibilities, depending on lifestyle and income.”

That burden now falls to a smaller number of people who drive average or below-average mpg vehicles, according to a report by the Washington State Transportation Commission, and those vehicles tend to be driven by people in lower-income households.

Between 2015 and 2035, gas revenue per mile driven is expected to drop 45% to about 1.3 cents per mile as the average mpg hits 35.

“Electric vehicles and fuel efficient cars aren’t paying their fair share for roads,” Griffith said. “The RUC [road use charge] has the ability to bring more equity and balance to the way we fund transportation than certainly the gas tax does.”

The Trasportation Commission started studying the feasibility of a road usage charge a decade ago, running a pilot in 2018. Participants chose between a GPS or non-GPS enabled device, and were also given the option to self-report an odometer reading to track mileage.

A bill introduced last year by Saldaña proposes to move EVs and hybrid cars to a pay-per-mile tax by 2026 because repealing registration fees specific to those vehicles didn't gain much traction in this biennium. The senator said she plans to return to the road usage charge bill next session.