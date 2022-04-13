What the fight for a Latino voting district means for Central WA politics

Have Latino candidates ever been elected in Yakima County at the state level?

While no Latino candidate has been elected at the state level in the 15th Legislative District, a few have been elected in Central Washington, including in the 13th and 14th districts.

Mary Skinner served as a state representative from the 14th Legislative District from 1995 to 2008. Skinner, a Republican, was the daughter of Mexican migrant workers. She died in 2009 after fighting cancer for several years.

Alex Ybarra has been a state representative in the 13th Legislative District since 2019. The 13th District includes a small portion of north Yakima County, near the Kittitas County border.

Republicans, including state Sen. Curtis King, have highlighted Skinner and Ybarra as examples of why Latinos’ candidate of choice may not necessarily be a Democrat.

“When good Latino candidates come forward, there is a record of their election success,” King wrote in a December opinion piece in the Yakima Herald-Republic. “Both former Rep. Skinner and Rep. Ybarra were elected with large bipartisan majorities. This is an inconvenient fact for Democrats because it shows that the Latino population in our region will elect Latino legislative leaders, as long as they represent them well.”

Ybarra and two other conservative Latino voters in Central Washington have sought to intervene in Palmer v. Hobbs.

In a court filing, they said they wanted to intervene because they felt the defendants would not represent their interests in the case.

In court hearings, Secretary of State Steve Hobbs voiced concern on the impact court action would have on timing — namely that election filing for the upcoming primary election is just weeks away — but said he would not comment on the merits of the plaintiffs' case.

Like Garcia in his lawsuit, the interveners assert plaintiffs do not sufficiently show that Latino voters have less opportunity to vote for candidates of their choice. They believe that by intervening in the Palmer v. Hobbs case, they would serve as a better adversarial party than any of the defendants, which also include state Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig and House Speaker Laurie Jinkins.

Both Billig and Jinkins, have asked to be dismissed from the case, arguing that they were not involved with the drawing of the new districts. Billig also stated he, too, was concerned with how the 15th District was drawn. In an opinion filed on April 13, Judge Robert S. Lasnik dismissed Billig and Jinkins from the case, stating that neither could provide the relief the Palmer plaintiffs are seeking.

Muñoz said that when he talked to Latino residents during his 2014 state Senate campaign, many did not feel sufficiently represented by those in office, whether they were Latino or not.

He said the Latino communities in Yakima County contend with crime, low high school and graduation rates and poverty, and have remained unable to fully mobilize and vote with candidates that would better address these issues.

“You have to question who is being heard or listened to the most,” Muñoz said.

Who has been representing the 15th District?

In 2012, the 15th Legislative District was drawn during redistricting to be a Latino-majority district, but one based on total population, not voting-age population, as was the standard during the 2022 redistricting process.

That was achieved in 2012 by drawing a smaller district that covered the eastern portion of Yakima County, which included several Latino communities, such as east Yakima, Wapato, Toppenish and Sunnyside.

Several Latino candidates, including Muñoz, ran for seats in the district. However, none has won.

Stokesbary said the fact that Latino candidates have not been elected in the 15th District may have less to do with race and more to do with partisanship.

And Stokesbary contended that political cohesiveness among the Latino community is not static, and that should be kept in mind when redrawing districts.

“Even if it’s true today that Latinos in this particular area meet some particular threshold of cohesiveness, that’s changing, and it’s far from a guarantee that [those] results will be true in two to four years, let alone 10 years, which is how long these maps are in effect for,” he said.

Plaintiffs in Palmer v. Hobbs have argued in court, however, that they do not have to look at cause, such as political party, to address whether Latinos in Yakima County have the power to vote for the candidates of their choice.

For some eight decades, the 15th District has been a Republican stronghold, other than a short period in the late 1980s and early 1990s, when Democrats held both 15th District seats in the state House.

Democrat Forrest Baugher, a farmer from Parker in the Lower Yakima Valley, served as state representative from 1985 to 1991. He died in 2017. Democrat Margaret Shaw Rayburn, a teacher from Grandview, who died in 2013, served from 1985 to 1995.

Rep. Bruce Chandler, a Republican from Granger, and Sen. Jim Honeyford, a Republican from Sunnyside, have held those 15th District seats in the Legislature since 1999. Honeyford also served several years in the state House.

Rep. Jeremie Dufault has served in the district’s second House seat since 2019. He won the general election easily after beating incumbent and fellow Republican David Taylor in the 2018 primary.

Dufault, who is from Selah, is no longer in the redrawn 15th District and has opted not to relocate, which creates an open seat in the upcoming general election.

Honeyford ran against Latino candidates in 2014 and 2018, while Chandler had several unopposed races in the 2010s.

Republicans, including Stokesbary, contend that Democrats support efforts to empower Latinos in the Yakima Valley because it creates a more politically competitive district.

Stokesbary said it wasn’t ideal for Republicans that Dufault, a popular legislator and significant fundraiser for the party, was drawn out of the district.

“Setting aside the race-based concerns, it is a 51-49 Republican district,” he said. “That’s a more competitive district than any other in the eastern side of the state.”