As interest rates rise, WA preps state-run student loan program

Gov. Jay Inslee in March signed House Bill 1736, establishing a low-interest student loan program to make higher education more manageable for college students in Washington. State Rep. Pat Sullivan, D-Covington, who sponsored the legislation, has pushed this idea in the past.

“One of the biggest frustrations that I heard from parents was the cost of college,” Sullivan said in an interview with Crosscut, “and from students as well.”

The lawmaker has advocated a 1% ceiling on interest rates to make it easier for students as they move on to their next endeavors. HB 1736 passed both houses on nearly a party line vote.

The Washington program arrives at a time when Democratic legislators at the federal level are pushing President Joe Biden 一 who paused student loan repayments for more than 44 million Americans 一 to reduce student loan debts for borrowers by $50,000, a much higher figure than Biden has indicated he would forgive. According to HB 1736’s text, the Evergreen State has an estimated 800,000 people with student debt, with an average debt of about $33,500.

The promise of a low-interest Washington program may be especially enticing amid news that federal student loan interest rates will increase for the 2022-23 academic year. Interest rates on federal loans have ebbed and flowed in the past few academic years: For example, loans for undergraduate students had a rate of 5.05% in the 2018-19 academic year and 2.75% in the 2020-21 academic year.

“At 17, I thought student loans were an investment,” said Carla De Lira, who testified for HB 1736 on Jan. 31. “I did not fully understand the implications of taking out tens of thousands of [dollars in] loans.”