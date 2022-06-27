King County considers moving most elections to even years

The differences are stark. In 2020, 85% of King County registered voters cast ballots. In 2021, only 43% of county voters participated in the election.

It’s a glaring discrepancy in a state that helped pioneer all-mail elections and has worked to remove barriers to voting through same-day registration, prepaid postage for ballots, convenient drop boxes and the creation of regional voting centers where voters can go with questions or needs.

Now the King County Metropolitan Council is advancing a proposal to move a dozen county races from odd-numbered years to the big-turnout even-numbered years.

The thinking goes like this: Give voters more races to consider when they’re much more likely to show up, and turnout and engagement will skyrocket. Supporters of the proposal also say the boost would help engage communities who face more barriers to voting, like those who speak English as a second language or have disabilities that make it more difficult to cast a ballot.

A council vote is expected Tuesday, according to Council Chair Claudia Balducci. If approved, the proposal – which would amend the county’s charter – would go before voters on the Nov. 8 ballot.

“I would say that the results of elections in even years will be based on far more of our voters, that reflect far more of our demographic populations,” said Balducci, who is sponsoring the proposal.

It’s not a hugely controversial idea. Only three of Washington’s 39 counties elect county officers in odd-numbered years, according to King County Elections Director Julie Wise: King, Snohomish and Whatcom.

Still, the idea has some detractors. A similar statewide proposal by Democratic state lawmakers stalled earlier this year in Olympia, amid questions and criticism.

And in an initial vote on the King County proposal, the nonpartisan council supported it 7-2, with the two councilmembers known as Republicans opposing it.

One of those, Councilmember Reagan Dunn, said local issues that are now debated in odd-numbered years could get lost in the crush of bigger elections. In even-numbered years, Washingtonians, among other choices, might be selecting a president, statewide elected officials like governor and attorney general, and members of the U.S. Congress and the state Legislature.

“The local issues are likely to be lost – things like crime, homelessness, land use,” said Dunn, who is currently running for U.S. Congress in Washington’s Eighth District. “Those things will be buried.”

While Dunn acknowledged the desire to boost voter turnout, he also suggested such plans might ultimately give Democrats another advantage in King County, which has continued to trend more and more progressive.

“I think this hurts, ever so subtly, the Republican Party's chances of winning local office,” he said.