State Rep. Rob Chase's re-election effort is full of conspiracies

Chase also argues that if the 2020 election were fair, then elections officials wouldn’t have a problem with auditing it. Washington already conducts post-election audits .

This is where discussions of the 2020 election move past a good-faith debate and start to become dangerous, said Alex Friedfeld, investigative researcher for the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism. There’s been no evidence that widespread election fraud stole the election from Trump. If lawmakers like Chase were genuinely looking for answers, the conspiracy would have ended years ago, Friedfeld said. Instead, election denialism has gripped Republicans across the country for what Friedfeld fears is a more troubling reason.

“They’re building a machine that’s telling everyone that any Democrat victory is illegitimate and the result of fraud,” Friedfeld said.

On the far right

The Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights released a report earlier this year revealing how many state lawmakers across the country were members of extremist far-right groups on Facebook. It found 875 legislators had joined at least one far-right group — 11.85% of all 7,383 state representatives and senators. (The report defined “far-right” as “advocating changes in the organizational structure of the state … or public policies” in a way that would undermine political, social or economic equality.)

That’s almost certainly an undercount, Burghart said. For one, while it lists 29 state lawmakers in Washington as having ties to extremist groups, Chase is not one of them. But don’t be fooled, Burghart said: That’s only because he uses Facebook differently than the lawmakers on the list.

“Chase has adopted a myriad of the tenets from across the far right,” Burghart said. “If there is a far-right cause in the region, he has generally embraced it.”

Chase has dabbled in QAnon. In a post on the far-right website Inland NW Report called “Plannedemic?” he describes his understanding of the sprawling, often antisemitic conspiracy theory. Chase tells InvestigateWest he no longer follows QAnon because they “haven’t published anything” in a while. He thought it was “interesting” because Q had to have been somebody “close to the president.”

On his Facebook page, he’s spread COVID misinformation, calling the COVID-19 vaccine “not a vaccine,” adding it is untested and “created by Eugenecists [sic] who want a smaller Global population.” Chase stands by the post to this day, adding that when he got COVID, he took Ivermectin, the anti-parasitic drug that study after study has shown has no effect on COVID-19.

Then there’s his push to create a 51st state out of Eastern Washington. The idea was first popularized by Shea, who proposed calling it “Liberty.” Chase too has introduced bills in the Legislature to split Washington in half. Now, Chase said, they’d call the new state “East Washington.” A few other legislators in Washington have supported the idea, too. Chase said many of his constituents support it because they’re sick of Western Washington making decisions for them.

Chase’s opponent this November, Leonard Christian, is a conservative who says he is running because Chase has played a major role in expanding the far-right movement in Washington. He calls the idea to split Washington in half “a joke.” He sees it as the first step of a larger plan to create their own government.

“They really believe in their mind that they’re going to take over the government and secede from the United States and be their own deal,” Christian said.

Fringe or mainstream?



House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox

When an independent investigator came out with a report that accused Matt Shea of engaging in domestic terrorism, House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox called for Shea’s resignation while booting him from the House Republican Caucus.

Wilcox, however, declined to disavow Chase in an interview with InvestigateWest. Wilcox does not believe widespread election fraud occurred in 2020, nor does he support splitting Washington into two states. But he doesn’t share the same concern about Chase as with Shea. That’s because Shea crossed “the line” by putting law enforcement in danger, and Chase hasn’t done that.

“If Rob Chase were to do the egregious things that were part of that report, I’d feel the same about Rob Chase,” Wilcox said.

Burghart, however, said that kind of thinking can allow far-right ideas to become normalized in state legislatures. While Burghart stresses that there’s nothing wrong with discussing any idea, those promoted by Chase are harmful and based on misinformation. QAnon is antisemitic and election denialism can erode democracy, he said. Chase, Burghart said, is a conduit for those ideas to make it into the Legislature.

“His profile has definitely grown among far-rightists in the last couple of years. He has essentially replaced Matt Shea in that context as the pipeline into the Legislature, at least for folks in Eastern Washington,” Burghart said.

Chase scoffs at the idea that he’s somehow dangerous, stressing that he’s “not a threat to anybody.” After all, he’s just representing his constituents. He believes at least 30% of people in Spokane County are “grassroots” Republicans like him.

“How can 30% of the county be a fringe group?” Chase asks.