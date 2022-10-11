“Inflation is reaching record levels,” a narrator bemoans. “We can’t afford to fill up our cars with gas. We can’t afford groceries.”

This dramatization is brought to you by the campaign of Matt Larkin, a Republican running to unseat Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier in Washington’s 8th Congressional District. Larkin, who did not respond to multiple interview requests, has embraced a conservative playbook that blames kitchen table economic woes on sweeping federal investments enacted by Democrats. A similar Larkin ad casts inflation as the third in a triptych of antagonists alongside “crime” and the “southern border.”

A recent analysis of pro-Republican ads found nearly half mentioned inflation.

This line of attack comes as Democrats have advanced a vision of the federal government playing a robust role in the economy, pumping billions of dollars of emergency pandemic aid into local governments and schools — but also passing more forward-looking spending packages for transportation, policing, health care and green energy.

“These were investments that kept our small businesses afloat, that got vaccines into arms across this country… that kept families afloat,” Schrier said in an interview with Crosscut. “It rescued our economy, and that is what it was designed to do.”

Experts say conflicting economic indicators allow both parties to cherry-pick talking points in their efforts to spin federal investments as either runaway spending that has overheated the market or a strategic inoculation against recession. (Many economists agree federal relief played a modest role in driving inflation, alongside global supply chain interruptions and other issues.)

Despite the muddy economic outlook, some Democrats have continued to tout the impact of their historic spending bills. Others, though, have pivoted away from the economy to culture war issues they hope will reliably mobilize voters. Republicans, meanwhile, have often campaigned against federal spending despite voting for COVID-19 aid under former President Donald Trump or benefiting locally from recovery dollars.

Recent polling has shown that economic concerns remain a priority for many voters. How candidates talk about the economy, then, is likely to have real ramifications for the balance of power in Washington, D.C. The results on Nov. 8 may say less about the state of the economy than the stories voters want to believe.