Watch live: 9th Congressional debate pits Adam Smith, Doug Basler

Follow along at 2 p.m. today as Democratic incumbent Adam Smith and Republican challenger Doug Basler discuss how they would represent the district.

by / October 25, 2022

Democratic incumbent Adam Smith and Republican candidate Doug Basler will debate live today at 2 p.m.  (Courtesy of the candidates) 

The Washington State Debate Coalition will broadcast the 9th Congressional District debate between Republican candidate Doug Basler and Democratic incumbent Adam Smith at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Pigott Hall on Seattle University’s campus. The debate is presented in partnership with Braver Angels.

The debate will be streamed live from this page. Crosscut is one of a large group of media partners presenting this program. Anchor Mary Nam of KOMO News will moderate the debate.

Find more coverage on candidates, races and ballot issues in our 2022 general election voter guide. 

The Washington State Debate Coalition, founded by the Seattle CityClub in 2016, has produced public debates all over the state, including ones involving candidates for governor and Congress as well as other statewide races. The coalition is supported by media, educational and civic organizations.

Premier media partners for this year’s 9th Congressional District debate series include The Associated Press, Cascade Public Media (KCTS 9 and Crosscut), Fox 13, KING 5, KIRO Radio, KOMO News, KUOW Public Radio, The Seattle Times and TVW. More than 50 organizers are supporters of this project.

Related Stories

