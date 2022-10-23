Politics

Watch live: Murray, Smiley face off in U.S. Senate debate

Tune in at 5 p.m. PST for a broadcast of the debate between Democrat Patty Murray and Republican Tiffany Smiley.

by / October 23, 2022
Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley

The Washington State Debate Coalition will broadcast a U.S. Senate debate between Democratic incumbent Patty Murray and Republican candidate Tiffany Smiley at 5 p.m. Sunday at Gonzaga University’s Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center in Spokane. The debate is presented in affiliation with The Spokesman-Review and the League of Women Voters. 

Article continues below

Related Stories

The debate will be streamed live from this page. Crosscut is one of a large group of media partners presenting this program. Laurel Demkovich of The Spokesman-Review will moderate the debate.

Find more coverage on candidates, races and ballot issues in our 2022 general election voter guide. 

The Washington State Debate Coalition, founded by the Seattle CityClub in 2016, has produced public debates all over the state, including ones involving candidates for governor and Congress as well as other statewide races. The coalition is supported by media, educational and civic organizations.

Related reading on the U.S. Senate race: 

Democrats raising more than Republicans in WA congressional races

Washington candidates spin contrasting economic narratives

Smiley's uphill battle to unseat 30-year incumbent Senator Murray

Premier media partners for this year’s U.S. Senate debate series include The Associated Press, Cascade Public Media (KCTS 9 and Crosscut), Fox 13, KING 5, KIRO Radio, KOMO News, KUOW Public Radio, The Seattle Times and TVW. More than 50 organizers are supporters of this project.

Please support independent local news for all.

We rely on donations from readers like you to sustain Crosscut's in-depth reporting on issues critical to the PNW.

Donate
Topics:

About the Authors & Contributors