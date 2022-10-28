Watch live: Schrier, Larkin face off in 8th Congressional debate

The Washington State Debate Coalition will broadcast the 8th Congressional District debate between Republican candidate Matt Larkin and Democratic incumbent Kim Schrier at 7 p.m. Friday at McConnell Auditorium at Central Washington University in Ellensburg.

The debate will be streamed live from this page. Crosscut is one of a large group of media partners presenting this program. Panelists include Tracci Dial of KNDU/NBC News Right Now, David Hyde of KUOW, Madison Wade of KING 5 and moderator Hana Kim of FOX 13.