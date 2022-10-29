Politics

Watch: Schrier, Larkin face off in 8th Congressional debate

Democratic incumbent Kim Schrier and Republican challenger Matt Larkin discuss inflation, election security and Nancy Pelosi in the 8th Congressional District debate.

by / October 28, 2022
Kim Schrier and Matt Larkin

Democratic incumbent Kim Schrier and Republican candidate Matt Larkin participate in an 8th Congressional District debate at Central Washington University in Ellensburg. (Courtesy of candidates) 

The Washington State Debate Coalition will broadcast the 8th Congressional District debate between Republican candidate Matt Larkin and Democratic incumbent Kim Schrier at 7 p.m. Friday at McConnell Auditorium at Central Washington University in Ellensburg.

The debate will be streamed live from this page. Crosscut is one of a large group of media partners presenting this program. Panelists include Tracci Dial of KNDU/NBC News Right Now, David Hyde of KUOW, Madison Wade of KING 5 and moderator Hana Kim of FOX 13.

The Washington State Debate Coalition, founded by the Seattle CityClub in 2016, has produced public debates all over the state, including ones involving candidates for governor and Congress as well as other statewide races. The coalition is supported by media, educational and civic organizations.

Premier media partners for this year’s 8th Congressional District debate series include The Associated Press, Cascade Public Media (KCTS 9 and Crosscut), Fox 13, KING 5, KIRO Radio, KIRO 7, KOMO News, KUOW Public Radio, The Seattle Channel, The Seattle Times and TVW. More than 50 organizers are supporters of this project.

