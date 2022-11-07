Latina candidates in Central WA seek to increase representation

Underrepresented

Indeed, Latinas — like other people of color — have been underrepresented in office nationally.

While Latinas make up 9.3% of the U.S. population, they make up less than 3% of officeholders elected to statewide executive offices, Congress and state legislatures, according to a report from Latinas Represent and the Center for American Women and Politics. Just three Latinas serve as mayors among the top 100 most populated U.S. cities.

In Washington, just four of 147 state legislators are Latina.

Latinas face the same barriers as other women and people of color, said Dittmar of the Center for American Women and Politics. In the past, they have not been taken seriously as electable candidates by the gatekeepers of the political system, who are mostly white men.

They also lack the money, connections and other resources needed to run a successful campaign, Dittmar said.

Gutierrez said she’s running her county commissioner campaign on a budget. Many of the people working with her are volunteering. She’s also juggling her campaign with her full-time job working for the Washington State Labor Council.

But for Gutierrez, the opportunity to bring new voices into politics keeps her going.

“I also have the community rooting for me — one that has been historically excluded from being represented in government,” she said.

And Latinx community turnout has remained low in recent elections despite recent strides in voting rights and access.

Even during the 2020 general election — when there was a U.S. Presidential election to attract voter interest — just 56% of ballots from voters with Latinx or Hispanic surnames in Yakima County were returned, compared to 76% from all voters countywide, according to figures from the Yakima County Auditor.

And the turnout is historically much lower during primaries. Just 12% of ballots from voters with Latino or Hispanic surnames were returned compared to 31% countywide this past August.

Martha Jiménez, the bilingual outreach analyst for Yakima County Elections, is involved in a variety of efforts to encourage more Spanish-speaking residents to vote. That includes providing tours of the elections office to local citizenship classes and making appearances on Spanish-language radio stations.

Under a federal lawsuit settlement in the early 2000s, Yakima County election ballots and voter guides are printed in both English and Spanish.

Still, Jiménez said even these efforts to accommodate Spanish-language voters might not be compelling enough to encourage people to turn in their ballots.

A common question is who they should vote for, a question Jiménez or the elections office can’t answer.

“We try to give them contact information for the candidate, connect them to local organizations that can maybe help them,” Jiménez said. “My opinion is sometimes they feel a little bit disfranchised from the candidates.”

But some things may be changing.

Latina candidates — especially those who are bilingual — can connect with those voters through shared experience and also help explain to them the importance of participating in the political process, said Dittmar.

Naomi Whitmore, chair of the Yakima County Democratic Central Committee, said outreach to Latinx voters is a crucial part of their strategy. Still, as a volunteer-based organization, they’re limited in their efforts.

Whitmore also feels that while there have been multiple efforts locally and statewide to engage Latinx communities, collectively it hasn’t been enough to build a critical mass. That’s why it’s valuable to have Democratic Latina candidates like Gutierrez, who can help reach these voters and has a track record of public service.

Latinx voters “know her because she’s put in the time. She’s been there not just as a politician but as a community member,” Whitmore said. “We need people like her to stick around.”

While Gutierrez can pave the way, more Latinos and Latinas need to step up – or be convinced – to run for office.

“I think it will take years of people like [Gutierrez] running for office and being involved in the community to see that impact in terms of participation and voter turnout,” Whitmore said.