Seattle's budget hole is projected to grow $82 million deeper

Real estate isn’t the only factor. The city’s sweetened beverage tax will come up $4.49 million short by 2024. A shortfall of retail sales, Business and Occupation taxes and other revenue will add another $9.37 to the general-fund deficit. Vehicle license fees and commercial parking taxes will contribute $1 million and $3.47 million respectively to the shortfall.

The city relies heavily on REET to pay for capital infrastructure projects — a category that includes a wide variety of construction such as bridge repairs, bus rapid-transit corridors, street paving and bicycle and pedestrian improvements.

City council budget chair Teresa Mosqueda said capital infrastructure projects funded by REET are the most likely to be cut in the 2023-2024 budget. The council’s final budget proposal has not been released, but Mosqueda said she hopes to find money for capital infrastructure projects already in progress or soon to be underway, while shelving longer-term projects until the city’s finances improve.

“There’s no way to make up a $64 million reduction with a general fund that’s already been stretched to its max, given that we don’t have additional federal investments,” Mosqueda explained.

Despite the additional budget shortfall, Mosqueda has maintained her commitment to staving off austerity measures for social services such as homeless outreach, shelter and affordable housing, domestic-violence assistance, youth counseling and more.

“The human need has been so grave throughout this COVID pandemic,” Mosqueda said. “We have to continue core investments in critical services keeping people healthy, keeping people fed, keeping people housed, keeping people sheltered. It’s a Maslow’s hierarchy of needs right now [for the city budget] in terms of where some of the funding goes.”

Mosqueda spoke at a rally outside City Hall on Tuesday morning along with her colleague Councilmember Lisa Herbold at which they committed to ensuring a 7.6% raise for human-service contracts to match inflation.

The city council passed a law in 2019 pegging service-worker contracts to inflation to help offset the low wages and high turnover the industry is experiencing. In his proposed budget, Mayor Bruce Harrell capped the contract increase at 4% to save money.