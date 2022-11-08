Signature checking is WA's safeguard against election fraud

Dunn’s legal team is also submitting research by expert witnesses in federal court by the end of this year to prove his point, including studies he believes will show election workers acted with discrimination.

“What we think the evidence will ultimately show is that the disparity exists because of bias,” he said.



Best practices

The auditor’s report laid out a list of best practices: Do more outreach, collect more data, translate materials into more languages, gather more signatures on file, make more attempts to contact voters whose ballots have been challenged, hold more implicit bias trainings.

Many counties have already adopted those practices, according to the report. Each year, election workers attend trainings led by Washington State Patrol forensic document examiners, where they learn how to identify similarities and differences of signatures. But that can be more art than science, a training handout cautions, noting that signatures from the same writer can vary wildly.

When a ballot is challenged, many if not all counties have adopted several levels of review. The flagged ballot gets shuffled up to management and then to the local canvassing board, composed of the county auditor, prosecutor and council chair, who have the final say. And before throwing out the vote, the local elections office will also contact the voter by phone and mail (if contact info is provided) to “cure” the ballot by submitting another signature for comparison.

County officials say they’re still improving how they educate the public and reach out to voters who have their ballots challenged.

Sometimes simple changes can lead to dramatic improvements. In Oregon, officials set up a system so that voters don’t have to physically come to an election office to cure their ballot. They can simply mail in a signed statement. As a result, between the 2016 and 2020 general elections, the number of ballots rejected for signature problems dropped by 5%, according to the Portland Tribune.

Washington already allows voters to return signed statements by mail or, as in the case of King County, by email.

“Something that we are emphasizing with our voters all the time is ‘Track your ballot, track your ballot,’ it's really easy,” said Halei Watkins, King County Elections spokesperson.