Where do Washington state's election ballot initiatives stand?

Votes for a Seattle-only proposal to change the way elections are run from the statewide top-two primary to either ranked-choice voting or approval voting was complicated with two questions before the voters. First they were asked to decide whether they wanted to change the format of Seattle’s primary in Proposition 1A, which was split right down the middle after the first vote drop on Tuesday. About 49% of voters indicated they wanted to change the voting system and about 51% said no.

On the second part of the ballot question, voters could choose which change they preferred, whether they voted for or against changing the system. Early results say they would prefer ranked-choice over approval voting by 74% to 26%.

Another voting “format” question on the King County ballot appears to be passing. In the first ballot drop on Election Day, King County Charter Amendment No. 1 was ahead by a margin of 69% to 31%.

The proposal would change the King County charter to move all elections for the county offices of executive, assessor, director of elections and councilmembers from odd-numbered to even-numbered years. As this Crosscut story explains, the purpose of the change would be to increase voter turnout for these elections by putting them on the ballot with votes for Congress, the president, governor and state lawmakers.

Only three of Washington’s 39 counties elect county officers in odd-numbered years, according to King County Elections Director Julie Wise: King, Snohomish and Whatcom.

King County voters are also giving their enthusiastic OK to Proposition No. 1, by a vote tally so far of 68% to 32%. The Conservation Futures Levy would approve a property tax levy rate of $6.25 per $100,000 of assessed valuation in 2023 to pay to acquire and preserve urban green spaces, natural areas, wildlife habitat, trails, river corridors, farmlands and forests. This proposition would restore the levy’s original rate and set the level for future tax collections.

The proposal was put on the ballot by a vote of the King County Council. Supporters of the proposition say it would cost the average homeowner a tax increase of just over $2 a month, with relief available to qualified low-income seniors and other low-income households. Opponents of the proposal call it a land grab by the county and say that the government already owns a lot of land in King County.