Why you should pay attention to the 2023 Washington Legislature

As 147 lawmakers stream in from near and far, they are expected to focus on Washington’s long-simmering crises: homelessness, housing affordability, the mental health system, education funding and keeping state workers happy, among others.

And here too, the pandemic has left its mark. Students who lost time in classrooms are dealing with learning loss. The virus that caused deaths and long illnesses, job losses, societal upheaval and the Great Resignation has spawned a worker shortage that lawmakers are calling a serious problem.

Mental facilities and substance-abuse treatment centers lack nurses and other staff. Police departments and county sheriffs can’t find officers. The state ferry system has cut its schedule because it has been shorthanded.

"If you look at law enforcement, we have a workforce issue; if you look at health care, we have a workforce issue; if you look at early learning, we have a workforce issue," Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig, D-Spokane, said Thursday in an annual legislative preview sponsored by the Allied Daily Newspapers of Washington and the Washington State Association of Broadcasters. It’s one issue expected to be taken up in both the new budget and in other proposals.

Gov. Jay Inslee and Democratic lawmakers are feeling good after the midterm elections, which some feared would result in diminished majorities for Democrats in the House and Senate. Instead, the party managed to increase its margins in each chamber by one lawmaker. Democrats now control the House 58-40 and the Senate 29-20.

Lawmakers will consider some novel ideas this session. Inslee has introduced a budget that includes a $4 billion bond package to go toward the construction of affordable housing. If approved by legislators, that idea would go before voters in November.

This legislative session also comes amid reports that state lawmakers are using a new concept to shield the disclosure of some of their documents. The fresh tactic arrives just a few years after the state Supreme Court ruled that lawmakers had violated Washington’s 1972 voter-approved disclosure laws by claiming to be exempt from them.

At the same time, the House and Senate are seeing generational turnover. An influx of brand-new lawmakers – many younger and more diverse than their predecessors – will take up the work of the institution that for generations was overwhelmingly white and often older. Those dynamics were highlighted last year when two relatively new Democratic House lawmakers of color opted not to run for reelection, and spoke of some of the difficulties in trying to change the institution.

Now, new members like Rep. Sharlett Mena, D-Tacoma, are set to enter the stage and make their own mark. Mena, the daughter of Mexican immigrants and a staffer at the state Department of Ecology, has already filed bills that would update Washington’s Voting Rights Act and reduce pollution from plastics .

“We are coming in eyes wide open that this institution was not necessarily built with us in mind,” she said, referencing the incoming lawmakers.