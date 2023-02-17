Seattle's social housing measure is likely to pass

Supporters of the initiative say social housing gives the city another tool for addressing housing affordability for both middle-income and low-income residents. Those opposed say the new city agency will duplicate existing efforts, as well as take money from housing people who are poor or homeless.

The initiative will establish a new program at an estimated cost of $750,000 to the city of Seattle, not provide money to build or buy housing. But supporters are hopeful the city will put additional money into the effort. Social housing is an idea gaining popularity in other countries and in other states across the U.S.

I-135 will make way for apartments that house a broad range of income levels, up to people earning 120% of the area median income (currently about $144,000 for a family of four). The properties would be publicly owned permanently.

In general, existing subsidized housing in Seattle is available for people earning less than 80% of the area median income, and often targeted at people earning 60% or less.

Projects that inspired initiative sponsors include housing in Vienna, Austria , and Montgomery County, Maryland .

The final ballot count will be certified on Feb. 24.