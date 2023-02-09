A WA bill would lower the legal driving limit to .05% BAC

Representatives of the alcohol and hospitality industries have expressed concerns that SB 5002 would hurt Washington’s ability to compete in the global alcohol market. On-site wine tasting, for example, may take a hit.

“I can only look at science, and science currently guides 49 of our 50 states,” Josh McDonald, executive director of the Washington Wine Institute, said in an interview. “And that science says that the current threshold that is allowed is a .08%.”

Nations such as Australia, France, Austria, Germany, Italy and Spain all have blood alcohol limits of 0.05%, while Japan, Russia, Norway and Sweden are among the nations with legal blood alcohol limits of 0.02%.

Utah, the only state in the U.S. that has lowered its legal blood alcohol limits from 0.08% to 0.05%, experienced a nearly 20% drop in traffic fatalities from 2016, before House Bill 155 was passed in 2017, to 2019, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“This bill has been of great benefit to the people of Utah, and tourism, hospitality and the restaurant industries have not been affected,” Rep. Thurston, R-Provo, the primary sponsor for the Utah bill, said in an interview. “I don’t understand why other states aren’t working to lower the legal limit as well.”

Legislators on both sides of the aisle are calling for more police to enforce higher traffic safety standards, echoing Gov. Inslee’s calls for increased police presence.

Sen. John Lovick, a former state trooper and SB 5002’s primary sponsor, believes people should not only be safe, they should feel safe.

“Drink all you want. We have the advantages of Uber, we have taxis, we have all those opportunities. Drink all you want, just don't drive,” Lovick, D-Mill Creek, said in an interview. “That's the message we're gonna push as hard as we can.”

If passed, SB 5002 would go into effect on Dec. 31, 2023.

The traffic safety of workers on Washington roads is also of imminent concern, with many construction workers appearing alongside Gov. Inslee at the Jan. 26 traffic safety press conference.

“We owe these people safety when they’re taking care of our safety,” Gov. Inslee said. “They’re trying to get us home safe from work and school, we want to get them home safe from work.”

Sen. Marko Liias, D-Edmonds, has proposed Senate Bill 5272 , which if passed would authorize the use of speed safety camera systems in state highway work zones until 2030.

Several of the bills included in this traffic safety package have gotten public hearings as the annual legislative session unfolds. From here, lawmakers will have to approve the bills in their committees, then get them to the House and Senate floor, for a chance to make it to Inslee’s desk for his signature.