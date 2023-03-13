Washington state may boost 988 hotline funding as demand grows

According to McDaniel, Crisis Connections has experienced a 25%-30% increase in calls since the 988 hotline was implemented last July. With the increase in calls comes an increase in the need for fast, efficient mobile response teams equipped to meet the needs of individuals requiring urgent, in-person care.

State lawmakers are considering a proposal this session to boost funding for the 988 service. House Bill 1134 would add money to the budget to support rapid-response teams, provide more comprehensive training for responders, and put into motion a statewide marketing campaign.

“The bill before you is kind of what are the critical next steps, and I would say the heart and soul of the bill is the rapid-response teams,” Rep. Tina Orwall, D-Kent, the primary sponsor of HB 1134, said at a Jan. 17 hearing.

The measure aims to improve rapid, in-person response standards by establishing an “endorsement system.” Mobile rapid-response crisis teams that are endorsed by the Washington Department of Health would be considered a primary response team. To qualify for an endorsement, teams must meet standards related to response times, training, staffing, and transportation standards. HB 1134 would also establish a grant program to further expand the money available to support rapid-response teams.

In King County, non-emergency follow-up visits currently can take up to six to eight hours, according to McDaniel. With more funding, they hope to improve that response time over two phases. The first phase, which would begin on Jan. 1, 2025, would require endorsed teams to respond to a 988 hotline call within 30 minutes in an urban area, 40 minutes in a suburban area, and 60 minutes in a rural area. The second phase, beginning on Jan. 1, 2027, would improve those times by 10-15 minutes.

About 95% of calls are resolved on the phone, leaving only a small percentage of callers requiring follow-up, including home visits or welfare checks. However, for those who require in-person care, speed is essential if 988 can be a viable alternative to calling 911 and involving law enforcement.