It’s not too late to cast your special election ballot in WA

In King County, voters are deciding whether to tax themselves $1.25 billion to open five on-demand mental health and addiction facilities and increase service-worker wages.

The city of University Place in Pierce County is voting on whether to increase property taxes to pay for more police officers and more homelessness services. The cities of Olympia and Tumwater are voting on whether to form a regional fire authority.

Thirty-two measures will be decided in elections across the state, including 11 school levy decisions. Other decisions will affect hospital, fire and park districts.

Ballots are due in the mail or at drop boxes by 8 p.m. Tuesday.