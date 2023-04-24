Politics

It’s not too late to cast your special election ballot in WA

Voters in King County and 18 others will weigh in on school levies and other local issues on Tuesday, April 25.

by / April 24, 2023
ballots at the King County processing center

In a photo from March 10, 2020, ballots are processed at the King County Elections headquarters in Renton for a Washington state primary election. Though gloves have always been optional for elections workers, it has become mandatory to prevent COVID-19. (Dorothy Edwards/Crosscut)

Nineteen of Washington’s 39 counties are holding special elections Tuesday on local issues. 

In King County, voters are deciding whether to tax themselves $1.25 billion to open five on-demand mental health and addiction facilities and increase service-worker wages.

The city of University Place in Pierce County is voting on whether to increase property taxes to pay for more police officers and more homelessness services. The cities of Olympia and Tumwater are voting on whether to form a regional fire authority.

Thirty-two measures will be decided in elections across the state, including 11 school levy decisions. Other decisions will affect hospital, fire and park districts.

Ballots are due in the mail or at drop boxes by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

These special elections are local, not statewide, so the best place to look for election results is on county election websites. Washington allows same-day voter registration; you can register and pick up a replacement ballot at your county election website if you have misplaced yours. Both options are available at county election offices

