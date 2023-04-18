New law prepares Washington for interstate cannabis sales

The Legislature approved Senate Bill 5069 to allow state companies to enter marijuana import/export compacts with other states immediately after Congress makes the move. The bill passed the House on March 1 and the Senate on April 12, both with bipartisan support.

“If we are not prepared to commit on a nationwide scale, we are going to be left in the dust,” bill sponsor Sen. Ann Rivers, R-La Center, told Crosscut.

Currently, 39 states and Washington, D.C. , have legalized medical cannabis and 21 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational marijuana. Several measures have been proposed in Congress to legalize it, or to remove the possession and sale of marijuana from federal laws that make it a felony.

Another cannabis bill that passed the Legislature was Senate Bill 5080 , aimed at racial inequity. The measure prioritizes reissuing expired, revoked or never-issued marijuana licenses to low-income areas and areas with high unemployment. Priorities would also be given to applicants who have lived in those areas at least five years and who might be low-income.