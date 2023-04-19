Proposal to eliminate the 'pink tax' fails in the WA Legislature

Six Kirkland high school students were advocating for Senate Bill 5171 , a proposal in the Washington Legislature to end gender-based pricing, with mentorship from Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, who picks up a proposal or two from local students each year.

The bill would have prohibited retailers from charging different prices for two products marketed to different genders but that are the same or “substantially similar” – like pink razors – according to a legislative report on the proposal.

SB 5171 passed the Senate on March 7 but didn’t make it out of the House Committee on Consumer Protection & Business.

The bill began as a project for the AP Government class at Lake Washington High School in Kirkland. The students said they wanted to address inequity and also encourage other youth to get involved in making state laws.

Opponents said the measure put an unfair burden on retailers to make up for price differences, but Dhingra said the violations would be on manufacturers, not retailers.