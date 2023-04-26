The U.S. Supreme Court is losing the trust of WA voters, poll says

Approval of Supreme Court tied to partisanship

The polarization of opinion around SCOTUS has been building in recent years, with conservatives mobilizing voters during the 2016 presidential election by focusing on the prospect of bringing more conservative justices to the Court, said Lemieux, the University of Washington professor.

Last June’s decision on abortion accelerated the view of the U.S. Supreme Court as a politically driven institution, especially among Democrats, he said.

Indeed, a majority of Washingtonians polled — 58% — believe that the U.S. Supreme Court now “follows a political agenda.” Only 33% said the court “adheres to the Constitution.”

Nearly three-quarters of Democrats said the Court followed a political agenda, but even Republican respondents were split, with 44% on either side.

More than 400 registered voters were interviewed for the Crosscut/Elway poll conducted April 11-15, via cell phone and landline and with people invited via text message to participate in an online survey. The poll has a 5 percent margin of error with 95% confidence, which means if the same poll was conducted 100 times, we would expect to get the same results 95% of the time.

Poll participant Leslie Jackson, a 58-year-old Democrat from Lake Stevens, said the Court’s recent ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade clearly revealed a political agenda.

“There was no precedent that came up. The appointees of Trump planned on doing this before they were nominated and appointed,” she said. “It just seemed planned and premeditated.”

For Steve Ness, a 75-year-old from Shelton, it was “pretty obvious” that the court was driven by “a political lens” rather than the U.S. Constitution.

Ness said that he had that feeling before the abortion ruling, but the ruling was the most obvious indicator of what he considered a move rightward.

“Part of the problem is it’s so heavily weighted toward the conservative side now,” said Ness, who considers himself Independent. “It’s just been a gradual shift. They can dictate outcomes. There’s not much of a debate.”

However, that same ruling was also why Vikash Prakash, a Republican from Camano Island, strongly approves of the Court. Prakash, 44, also said he felt the Court adhered to the Constitution.

“The [U.S.] Supreme Court has ruled correctly,” said Prakash, 44. “Born or unborn, every person is an American. Every person has a right to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.”

While there has always been ideological division in the Court, there wasn’t always such a direct line between election choices and court appointments. Republicans appointed some of the more liberal justices in recent decades – Justice John Paul Stevens by President Gerald Ford and Justice David Souter by President George H.W. Bush. Further back in history, Democratic Presidents Truman, Roosevelt and Wilson appointed some conservative justices.

On the modern Court, all currently sitting liberal justices are Democrat appointees and conservatives are Republican appointees, Lemieux said.

Lemieux believes there will be more political clashes as long as a supermajority of conservatives are on the court. This will be true whenever Democrats occupy the White House and Republicans dominate statehouses, he said.

“If Democrats were to become a dominant political coalition, the most likely outcome would be a constitutional crisis involving some kind of major judicial reform,” Lemieux said. “Although given rural/urban polarization, it’s hard to see Democrats having enough of a Senate majority to do this anytime soon.”