WA governor's race could decide the fate of state transparency law

In January, McClatchy broke the news that Washington lawmakers were blacking out hundreds of pages of communications – from legislation on the capital-gains tax and collective bargaining to a proposal to designate a Chinese American history month – despite a 2019 state Supreme Court order requiring them to disclose such records.

A joint investigation by Crosscut and McClatchy – which owns The Tacoma News Tribune, The Olympian, The Bellingham Herald and the Tri-City Herald – in February documented the untold story about how the Legislature has spent more than 15 years attempting to consolidate its power to keep secrets from citizens.

Now lawmakers will face a legal challenge to their use of legislative privilege in a lawsuit expected to combine the claims of transparency advocates with those of the Washington Coalition for Open Government, according to a board member of the advocacy organization.

Lawmakers are betting that justices will hand out a ruling that bakes the new secrecy clause into the state constitution – but the Court has turned down at least one other invitation to do so.

Meanwhile, legislators in the Democratic-controlled House and Senate this legislative session continued to lobby for and advance bills that chip away at the state Public Records Act, carving out more exemptions. In February, the state Sunshine Committee – tasked with reviewing exemptions to the law and trying to boost transparency – became so frustrated that they are considering disbanding .

It’s not just the Legislature. Over in the executive branch, all eyes are on Gov. Jay Inslee and whether he’ll run in 2024 for an unprecedented fourth term. A decade ago, Inslee took a rare step for a powerful politician: He swore never to invoke executive privilege, a constitutional secrecy right given to him by the high court in 2013 to withhold communications from the public. Washington’s next governor – likely a fellow Democrat, if past predicts future – is under no obligation to maintain that level of transparency.

A court decision that cements legislative privilege, a future governor who invokes an executive privilege, and further laws from the Legislature to restrict the Public Records Act could all add up to reshape Washington’s transparency climate in the coming years.

“I would hate to see Washington state backslide, because it is one of the best in the country on this," said David Cuillier, a professor at the University of Arizona who researches transparency laws and access to information.

"If Washington shifts its laws, it's going to be another Alabama," Cuillier added. "No offense to Alabama ... but I don't think that's what Washingtonians want."

The confluence of transparency issues could make the next year or so a moment for Washington’s dominant political party. Democrats now control just about every meaningful level of power in the state, a shift from even just a few years ago.

A spokesperson for Washington State Democratic Party Chair Shasti Conrad said she was unable to be reached for comment Wednesday, as she was in transit to Washington, D.C.

Rep. Gerry Pollet, a Democrat from Seattle first elected in 2012, said there are fewer elected officials in his party who openly support transparency, compared to prior years.

"I'd like to think that the Democratic Party writ large stands for openness, and has since I was a child," said Pollet, also a board member of the Washington Coalition for Open Government. "They're the party of the Freedom of Information Act, and the party of opening up public decisions.”

"I know that the grassroots political activists in the Democratic Party believe very, very strongly in the principles of open government,” he added.