Washington Legislature unveils $69.2B two-year state budget

Completed with less than 36 hours left in the 2023 session, the budget boosts funding for state worker wages, special education and climate issues.

by / April 22, 2023
Washington State Capitol

The Washington State Capitol in Olympia. (Amanda Snyder/Crosscut)

Democratic lawmakers in the Washington Legislature on Saturday afternoon unveiled a new, two-year state budget that boosts funding for worker pay, climate projects and special education.

The release of the $69.2 billion state operating budget comes less than 36 hours before the end of this year’s 105-day legislative session, giving the public – and lawmakers themselves – little time to actually read the spending blueprint before it is voted into law on Sunday.

The operating budget deal struck between House and Senate lawmakers in the Democratic majority distributes spending on a range of programs across Washington, from K-12 schools, prisons and the mental-health system, to social services, parks, wildfire response and environmental programs.

Leaders in the Democratic-controlled House and Senate have focused on boosting pay to attract state workers in a tight labor market still experiencing rising prices and disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortages of nurses, law enforcement, social services workers and other laborers are impacting a variety of state agencies and local agencies.

The new budget approves and pays for state employee collective bargaining agreements. It also increases government reimbursement ratesState so privately-run care operations – like skilled nursing homes and assisted living facilities – can better recruit and retain workers.

In addition to the state operating budget, lawmakers are also expected to approve by the end of Sunday a pair of other new, two-year budgets to fund transportation and capital construction.

Among other things, the new capital budget includes $400 million for affordable housing projects across Washington, according to a statement by Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan. Steele, the ranking Republican on the House Capital Budget committee, called the agreement proof that “bipartisanship does exist in Olympia.”

“This plan reflects key priorities that don't simply serve minority interests, but all of Washington state,” Steele said in prepared remarks. “This budget supports development, encourages economic vitality, and puts people to work, even in the smallest of communities.”

