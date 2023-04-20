Washington state bans sale of most semi-automatic rifles

Inslee, a three-term Democrat and former congressman who supported the federal assault weapons ban, requested House Bill 1240 , along with Attorney General Bob Ferguson, and is expected to sign it.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Strom Peterson, D-Edmonds, bars the distribution, manufacture, importation or sale of AR-style semi-automatic rifles, as well as some other kinds of semi-automatic weapons.

“We do not have to continue to tolerate these weapons of war in our community,” Peterson said in a statement last month when the bill first passed the House. “This is not a ban on possession, nor is it a ban on personal protection. This policy acknowledges the data and reduces the risk of harm our communities face with a policy we know will be effective in saving lives.”

The legislation includes a list of specific models to be banned – including AK-47s and AR-15s – and specific design guidelines that would be prohibited, according to a legislative analysis .

The legislation doesn’t prohibit possession of such rifles currently owned by individuals. And the law will continue to allow the sale or transfer of some semi-automatic rifles and shotguns that don’t fit lawmakers’ definition of “assault.” The Attorney General’s Office has confirmed that at least two semi-automatic weapons currently on the market will remain available : the Ruger 10/22 carbine and the Stoeger M3000 sporting shotgun.

Republicans have protested the bill – along many other firearms regulations – as a violation of constitutional gun rights that won’t do much to reduce fatalities.

The bill – one of three key firearms measures advanced by Democrats this year – cleared its final vote on Wednesday, with all Republicans opposed and nearly all Democrats in support. That was the last of a series of high-profile gun debates on the House and Senate floors .

In a question-and-answer session Wednesday with reporters, House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, a Democrat from Tacoma and longtime supporter of stricter firearms regulations, summed up the final vote: “A good day.”

In a statement on Thursday, Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, blasted the bill as “so poorly conceived as to be meaningless” and predicted it might not survive a challenge under the new conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court.

“The U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling in the case New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn. v. Bruen holds clearly that state laws which infringe or impair foundational firearms rights are unconstitutional,” Walsh said. “And must be overturned.”