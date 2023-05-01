WA transgender youth bill targeted in national culture war

Trans youth and mental health

Of the 1.8% of youth in the U.S. who identify as transgender, approximately one in three reports attempting suicide, according to the Trevor Project , a nonprofit organization that seeks to reduce suicide in the LGBTQ+ community.

“We know that there’s [a] really high risk of mental health [issues] leading up to suicide for this population,” said Liias. “I’ve spoken to young people who have thankfully survived suicide attempts, but who share their stories of how difficult it is to live in environments where they are not just not receiving support, but their family members are actively contributing to the unsafe circumstances that led them to that place.”

Under current state law, organizations that provide services to homeless or runaway youth must notify an underage person’s family of their location within 72 hours unless there is a compelling reason – such as evidence of abuse or neglect – to not do so, according to a legislative analysis of SB 5599. If it is not in the interest of the minor’s safety to contact their family, the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) is notified instead.

Once DCYF is notified of a minor’s location at a shelter or licensed host home, they are required to offer a referral for appropriate behavior health services as well as services designed to resolve family conflict and support reunification, according to that analysis.

Licensed host homes, an alternative to youth shelters, are also required to report a minor’s participation in that program to the DCYF every month, according to a legislative analysis of the bill and reiterated by Bowen.

“The reason for this is, again, not to create a situation where the youth is going to be isolated from the parents and kept by the state, but rather to open up lines of communication, resolution, and support between the parent and the child regardless of whether it's at a homeless shelter or these host homes,” said Bowen.