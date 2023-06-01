Washington state Sen. Mark Mullet announces bid for governor

Mullet joins fellow Democrats Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz, who earlier this month announced they were each exploring a run . Those two statewide elected officials mulled running for governor in 2020, before Gov. Jay Inslee opted to run for a third term , and have long been seen as potential frontrunners in the Democratic-leaning state.

In a video announcing his candidacy and a news release, Mullet vowed to focus on tackling affordable housing, creating safer neighborhoods and continuing work to stop climate change.

“Too many families can’t afford, even on good salaries, the rising cost of living," Mullet said in prepared remarks. "Too many families are worried about the direction of public safety in our state, which is why we need different leadership in Olympia.”