Who will pay to fix Spokane Valley's sinking City Hall?

But the cracks were the symptom, not the real problem. The building was sinking, city spokeswoman Emily Estes-Cross said.

Once an investigation revealed even more cracks in the chambers, Spokane Valley moved their City Council meetings to another building and sealed off the chambers. They are suing the builders to pay the yet unspecified costs of repairs. The city has set aside $700,000 for legal fees.

Trial is set to begin in August 2024, although it will likely be delayed, Haley said.“We’re hoping to resolve it in mediation,” said Haley, who has been on the City Council eight years.

Employees still work in the building, which is three stories tall, Estes-Cross said. That’s because the problems appear to be contained in the City Council chambers.

“If there were any life safety issues, they were immediately fixed,” Estes-Cross said. “We stabilized it right away.”

Spokane Valley was once a sprawling suburban area directly east of Spokane, close to the Idaho border. Worried they would be annexed by more-liberal Spokane, the residents voted to form their own city in 2003. With 107,000 residents, it is the ninth-largest city in Washington.

Employees of the new city first worked in a leased building on Sprague Avenue, which is basically the city center of this city without a true downtown.

Spokane Valley is perhaps best known as a conservative bastion. Former Republican State Rep. Matt Shea, who was booted from the Legislature for supporting domestic terrorists, hailed from here.