Live Seattle City Council debate: District 3

The Washington State Debate Coalition will livestream a Seattle City Council District 3 debate between Joy Hollingsworth and Alex Hudson at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Seattle Central College’s Broadway Performance Hall at 1625 Broadway in the Pike/Pine neighborhood.

Hollingsworth is the granddaughter of civil rights advocate Dorothy Hollingsworth and a member of the Food Access Network team at Northwest Harvest. Hudson is the former executive director of the nonprofit Transportation Choices Coalition.

District 3 includes Capitol Hill, the Central District, Montlake and Madison Valley, and will expand to include Eastlake in 2024. The district has been represented by Councilmember Kshama Sawant since 2016, when the city switched to district elections, but she has decided not to run for reelection.