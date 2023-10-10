Live Seattle City Council debate: District 3

The debate will be streamed live from this page. Crosscut is one of a large group of media partners presenting this program. The debate will be moderated by journalists Greg Copeland of KING 5, Cezar Canizales of Converge Media and Hana Kim of Fox 13.
The Washington State Debate Coalition, founded by the Seattle CityClub in 2016, has produced public election debates all over the state, for both local and statewide races. The coalition is supported by media, educational and civic organizations.
Premier media partners for this year’s Seattle City Council District 3 debate series include Converge Media, Cascade Public Media (KCTS 9 and Crosscut), Fox 13, KING 5, KIRO Radio, KIRO 7, KUOW Public Radio and Rainier Avenue Radio. More than 50 organizers are supporters of this project.
