Live Seattle City Council debate: District 4

Tech consultant Ron Davis and civil servant Maritza Rivera face off tonight at 7 p.m. at the UW Husky Union Building.

by / October 12, 2023
Headshots of Ron Davis and Maritza Rivera

Ron Davis and Maritza Rivera (Courtesy of the candidates) 

The Washington State Debate Coalition will livestream a Seattle City Council District 4 debate between Ron Davis and Maritza Rivera at 7 p.m. Thursday on the University of Washington campus at the Lyceum gallery inside the Husky Union Building (HUB), room HUB 106, at 4001 E. Stevens Way NE. 

Davis is a tech consultant and civic advocate. Rivera is the former deputy director of Seattle’s Office of Arts and Culture and a civil servant.

District 4 covers the U District, Wallingford, Wedgwood and northeast Seattle. The district has been represented by Councilmember Alex Pedersen, who was elected in 2019. Pedersen has decided not to seek reelection.

The debate will be streamed live from this page. Crosscut is one of a large group of media partners presenting this program. The debate will be moderated by journalists Matt Markovich of KIRO Newsradio, Hana Kim of Fox 13 and Josh Cohen of Crosscut.

The Washington State Debate Coalition, founded by the Seattle CityClub in 2016, has produced public election debates all over the state, for both local and statewide races. The coalition is supported by media, educational and civic organizations.

Premier media partners for this year’s Seattle City Council District 3 debate series include Converge Media, Cascade Public Media (KCTS 9 and Crosscut), Fox 13, KING 5, KIRO Radio, KIRO 7, KUOW Public Radio and Rainier Avenue Radio. More than 50 organizers are supporters of this project.

