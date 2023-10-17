Politics

Live Seattle City Council debate: District 5

Former judge Cathy Moore and social equity consultant ChrisTiana ObeySumner will face off 7 p.m. Tuesday at North Seattle College.

by / October 17, 2023

The Washington State Debate Coalition will livestream a Seattle City Council District 5 debate between Cathy Moore and ChrisTiana ObeySumner 7 p.m. Tuesday at North Seattle College in the Roy Flores Wellness Center. 

Moore is a retired King County Superior Court judge and former chairman of the Seattle Human Rights Commission. ObeySumner is the CEO of a social equity consultancy company and former co-chair of the Seattle Disability Rights Commission and the Seattle Renters Commission. 

District 5 covers north Seattle, including Broadview, Northgate and Greenwood. The district has been represented by Council President Debora Juarez, who was elected in 2016. Juarez has decided not to seek reelection. 

The debate will be streamed live from this page. Crosscut is one of a large group of media partners presenting this program. The debate will be moderated by journalists Jake Whittenberg of KING 5, John Hopperstad of FOX 13 and Angela King of KUOW. 

Find more coverage on candidates, races and ballot issues in our 2023 general election voter guide. 

The Washington State Debate Coalition, founded by the Seattle CityClub in 2016, has produced public election debates all over the state, for both local and statewide races. The coalition is supported by media, educational and civic organizations.

Related reading on the City Council District 5 race: 

Premier media partners for this year’s Seattle City Council District 5 debate series include Converge Media, Cascade Public Media (KCTS 9 and Crosscut), FOX 13, KING 5, KIRO Radio, KIRO 7, KUOW Public Radio and Rainier Avenue Radio. More than 50 organizers are supporters of this project.
 

Voter Guide 2023

 

Get the latest in election news

In the weeks leading up to each election (and occasionally during the legislative session), Crosscut's Election newsletter will provide you with everything you need to know about races, candidates and policy in WA state.

By subscribing, you agree to receive occasional membership emails from Crosscut/Cascade Public Media.

Please support independent local news for all.

We rely on donations from readers like you to sustain Crosscut's in-depth reporting on issues critical to the PNW.

Donate
Topics:

About the Authors & Contributors