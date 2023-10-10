Politics

Watch: Seattle City Council District 3 debate

Activist Joy Hollingsworth and former nonprofit director Alex Hudson faced off at Seattle Central College.

by / October 10, 2023
Joy Hollingsworth and Alex Hudson

Joy Hollingsworth and Alex Hudson (Courtesy of the campaigns)

The Washington State Debate Coalition livestreamed a Seattle City Council District 3 debate between Joy Hollingsworth and Alex Hudson on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The debate was held at Seattle Central College’s Broadway Performance Hall at 1625 Broadway in the Pike/Pine neighborhood.

Hollingsworth is the granddaughter of civil rights advocate Dorothy Hollingsworth and a member of the Food Access Network team at Northwest Harvest. Hudson is the former executive director of the nonprofit Transportation Choices Coalition.

District 3 includes Capitol Hill, the Central District, Montlake and Madison Valley, and will expand to include Eastlake in 2024. The district has been represented by Councilmember Kshama Sawant since 2016, when the city switched to district elections, but she has decided not to run for reelection.

Crosscut is one of a large group of media partners presenting this program. The debate will be moderated by journalists Greg Copeland of KING 5, Cezar Canizales of Converge Media and Hana Kim of Fox 13.

The Washington State Debate Coalition, founded by the Seattle CityClub in 2016, has produced public election debates all over the state, for both local and statewide races. The coalition is supported by media, educational and civic organizations.

Premier media partners for this year’s Seattle City Council District 3 debate series include Converge Media, Cascade Public Media (KCTS 9 and Crosscut), Fox 13, KING 5, KIRO Radio, KIRO 7, KUOW Public Radio and Rainier Avenue Radio. More than 50 organizers are supporters of this project.

