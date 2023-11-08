Business-backed candidates lead early Seattle City Council results

November’s election was driven by concerns about policing, public safety, the drug crisis and homelessness, with many candidates promising to focus on hiring more officers and tamping down on crime and disorder.
Voters wanted change. In an August Crosscut/Elway poll, 44% of likely voters said they want to significantly change the direction of the Council. Another 41% said they want to modify the Council’s direction a little. Just three incumbents sought reelection, and all three trailed their opponents Tuesday night.
Business and real estate interests spent more than $1.1 million through political action committees in support of candidates who promised a law-and-order approach to leadership and said they’d avoid new taxes in Seattle.
In West Seattle’s District 1, Rob Saka, a tech lawyer who garnered business support in the race, led with 58.6%. Maren Costa, a tech worker and climate activist, had 40.8%.
In south Seattle’s District 2, Tanya Woo, a Chinatown-International District activist who launched a nightwatch during the COVID-19 pandemic, led with 54.2%. Incumbent Tammy Morales trailed with 45.3%. If reelected, Morales will likely be the Council’s furthest-left member, thanks to the departure of socialist Kshama Sawant.
In District 3, which includes Capitol Hill and Madison Valley, cannabis industry veteran Joy Hollingsworth had 58.2% of the vote Tuesday night. Hollingsworth was the first candidate in this race to net an endorsement from Mayor Bruce Harrell. Alex Hudson, former executive director of Transportation Choices Coalition, trailed with 41.4%.
In northeast Seattle’s District 4, Maritza Rivera, former deputy director of the Seattle Office of Arts and Culture, led with 55.3%. Tech consultant and urbanist Ron Davis was in second with 44.2%.
Former King County Superior Court judge Cathy Moore led equity consultant ChrisTiana ObeySumner 70.1% to 29.5% in the race to represent north Seattle’s District 5.
In northwest Seattle’s District 6, Fremont Chamber of Commerce director Pete Hanning got 50.8%, a narrow lead over incumbent Dan Strauss’s 48.7%.
District 7, which includes Downtown and Queen Anne, is a race between incumbent Andrew Lewis and former Queen Anne Community Councilmember Bob Kettle. After the first drop, Kettle led Lewis 55.8% to 43.8%.
District 7 City Council candidate Bob Kettle raises a glass to the crowd of volunteers and supporters at Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub after a speech following a strong lead in the first numbers drop of the evening, in downtown Seattle on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (Grant Hindsley for Crosscut)
At-large Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda is running for King County Council’s 8th District seat and led Burien Mayor Sofia Aragon by a narrow 50.1% to 49.4% Tuesday. If Mosqueda is elected, the Seattle City Council will have 20 days after her final day in office to appoint a replacement.
Voters are also tasked with renewing the Seattle Housing Levy this election, a property tax that pays for subsidized affordable-housing construction and operations. After the first count, the Housing Levy was passing 66% to 34%.
Because Washington votes by mail, it can take days or even weeks for elections to be decided. Historically, results in Seattle trend left in later counts because younger, more liberal voters often vote at the 11th hour.
King County Elections will provide its next ballot count update around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
