Business-backed candidates lead early Seattle City Council results

Initial ballots have been counted in an election that will shape the city’s approach to policing, drugs and homelessness.

by / November 7, 2023
a woman pumps her fist in a crowd of people

Joy Hollingsworth dances with supporters moments after seeing election results in her favor during a campaign party at First AME Church in Capitol Hill in Seattle on Nov. 7, 2023. (David Ryder for Crosscut)

After the first ballot count Tuesday, a slate of mostly business-backed candidates led the races to represent Seattle’s seven district City Council seats. 

Tuesday’s results are very preliminary, with just 13,500 to 20,500 votes counted in each district and gaps of just 2,000 to 6,000 votes between candidates. In other words, every race is still an open contest.

November’s election was driven by concerns about policing, public safety, the drug crisis and homelessness, with many candidates promising to focus on hiring more officers and tamping down on crime and disorder. 

Voters wanted change. In an August Crosscut/Elway poll, 44% of likely voters said they want to significantly change the direction of the Council. Another 41% said they want to modify the Council’s direction a little. Just three incumbents sought reelection, and all three trailed their opponents Tuesday night. 

Business and real estate interests spent more than $1.1 million through political action committees in support of candidates who promised a law-and-order approach to leadership and said they’d avoid new taxes in Seattle. 

a man talks to two women at an election night party

Rob Saka, seen talking with supporters, leads in District 1 after the first vote count. (Caroline Walker Evans for Crosscut)

a woman gives a speech

Maren Costa gives an impassioned speech while waiting for the preliminary votes to be released. Costa currently trails in District 1. (Caroline Walker Evans for Crosscut) 

In West Seattle’s District 1, Rob Saka, a tech lawyer who garnered business support in the race, led with 58.6%. Maren Costa, a tech worker and climate activist, had 40.8%. 

In south Seattle’s District 2, Tanya Woo, a Chinatown-International District activist who launched a nightwatch during the COVID-19 pandemic, led with 54.2%. Incumbent Tammy Morales trailed with 45.3%. If reelected, Morales will likely be the Council’s furthest-left member, thanks to the departure of socialist Kshama Sawant. 

a woman hugs another person

Tanya Woo, District 2 candidate for Seattle City Council, embraces a supporter at her election night event at Tai Tung Restaurant in Seattle on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (M. Scott Brauer for Crosscut)

a woman speaks to a crowd on a megaphone

Tammy Morales, incumbent District 2 Councilmember, speaks to supporters at her election night event at Baja Bistro in Seattle on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Morales said she was "confident" that results in the coming days would go her way. (M. Scott Brauer for Crosscut)

In District 3, which includes Capitol Hill and Madison Valley, cannabis industry veteran Joy Hollingsworth had 58.2% of the vote Tuesday night. Hollingsworth was the first candidate in this race to net an endorsement from Mayor Bruce Harrell. Alex Hudson, former executive director of Transportation Choices Coalition, trailed with 41.4%. 

In northeast Seattle’s District 4, Maritza Rivera, former deputy director of the Seattle Office of Arts and Culture, led with 55.3%. Tech consultant and urbanist Ron Davis was in second with 44.2%. 

a portrait of a woman

District 3 City Council candidate Alex Hudson speaks during an interview at a campaign party at Olmste(a)d on Capitol Hill in Seattle on Nov. 7, 2023. (David Ryder for Crosscut)

a man and woman stand together on a stage

Mayor Bruce Harrell joins District 3 City Council candidate Joy Hollingsworth and Pastor Carey G. Anderson during a campaign party for Hollingsworth at First AME Church in Capitol Hill in Seattle on Nov. 7, 2023. (David Ryder for Crosscut)

Former King County Superior Court judge Cathy Moore led equity consultant ChrisTiana ObeySumner 70.1% to 29.5% in the race to represent north Seattle’s District 5.  

In northwest Seattle’s District 6, Fremont Chamber of Commerce director Pete Hanning got 50.8%, a narrow lead over incumbent Dan Strauss’s 48.7%.  

District 7, which includes Downtown and Queen Anne, is a race between incumbent Andrew Lewis and former Queen Anne Community Councilmember Bob Kettle. After the first drop, Kettle led Lewis 55.8% to 43.8%. 

a man toasts a beer

District 7 City Council candidate Bob Kettle raises a glass to the crowd of volunteers and supporters at Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub after a speech following a strong lead in the first numbers drop of the evening, in downtown Seattle on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (Grant Hindsley for Crosscut)

a man holding a beer

District 7 incumbent Councilmember Andrew Lewis visits with volunteers and supporters before the first numbers drop at Here Today brewery near the water front in downtown Seattle on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (Grant Hindsley for Crosscut)

At-large Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda is running for King County Council’s 8th District seat and led Burien Mayor Sofia Aragon by a narrow 50.1% to 49.4% Tuesday. If Mosqueda is elected, the Seattle City Council will have 20 days after her final day in office to appoint a replacement.

Voters are also tasked with renewing the Seattle Housing Levy this election, a property tax that pays for subsidized affordable-housing construction and operations. After the first count, the Housing Levy was passing 66% to 34%. 

Because Washington votes by mail, it can take days or even weeks for elections to be decided. Historically, results in Seattle trend left in later counts because younger, more liberal voters often vote at the 11th hour. 

King County Elections will provide its next ballot count update around 4 p.m. Wednesday. 

About the Authors & Contributors

A picture of incarcerated women wheeling their baby strollers in the Washington Corrections Center for Women.

