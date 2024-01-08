The Washington Legislature kicks off today. Here's what to watch

Sen. Marko Liias, D-Edmonds, chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, is also concerned about the ferry system and wants lawmakers to pay more attention to traffic safety this year. Liias said the state is obviously not doing enough when a hit-and-run fatal accident occurred within the first few days of the new year. Liias and his Democratic and Republican transportation committee colleagues said creative solutions are needed to address this issue, possibly including more highway and road cameras and better enforcement by a larger State Patrol. The governor’s supplemental budget includes a pilot study of automated enforcement on the state’s highways.

“We’re going to be looking under every proverbial rock for ideas,” Liias said concerning both the ferry system and traffic safety.

Initiatives and lawsuits

A GOP-backed group called Let’s Go Washington has proposed six initiatives to the Legislature aimed at turning back much of the progress Democrats have made in state government over their years of majority rule. All six appear to have the required signatures to be certified by the Secretary of State’s Office, but we’ll know for sure later in the session.

An initiative to the Legislature has three potential paths: Lawmakers can consider the proposal, pass or reject it and send it on to voters; ignore the proposal and let it go directly to the ballot; or propose an alternative initiative to face off against the citizen initiative on the November ballot.

The proposed initiatives are:

- I-2117 to repeal the Climate Commitment Act , which established Washington’s cap-and-invest carbon pricing system.

- I-2109 to roll back the tax on capital gains .

- I-2111 to ban state and local governments from imposing taxes on income .

- I-2113 to loosen some restrictions on when law enforcement officers can engage in vehicle pursuits.

- I-2081 to let parents of public-school children review student records, including disciplinary and health information, and curricula, and to allow parents to opt children out of sex education.

- I-2124 to allow residents to opt out of the long-term care program known as the WA Cares Act .

A few lawmakers have said out loud what many others are probably thinking: Will the state lose the cash infusion it has enjoyed this year if voters approve the proposals to repeal the capital gains tax and the carbon pricing system? The recent Crosscut/Elway poll found support for the idea of repealing the capital gains tax and the cap-and-invest system, but the poll did not provide voters with any details about what that might look like.

“I hope that we can stay within the budget and be very mindful also of the initiatives that are being brought forward. Some of these initiatives affect revenue and we need to consider what that might do to the budget going forward,” said Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, during the legislative press preview last week.