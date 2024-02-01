Washington teens advocate for Narcan in every school

Although the original bill expanded Narcan only to high schools in districts, it was amended to include all K-12 public schools. If passed, the legislation would make Narcan available to more than a million public school students and 5,000 charter school students, as well as students in seven state-tribal education compact schools.

Some have questioned why Narcan would be needed in elementary and middle schools, but prime sponsor Sen. Patty Kuderer, D-Bellevue, said all schools should have Narcan in the event of an accidental overdose and to protect staff and visitors of these buildings.

In recent years, instances of accidental fentanyl exposure in young kids have become increasingly common as the drug has become more prevalent. In 2021, fentanyl was responsible for 93 deaths nationally in children aged 1 to 4, and 40 infant deaths.

“The point is to have this life-saving medicine on hand in the event somebody has an overdose, rather than not having it on hand and somebody loses their life,” Kuderer said.

She said the students’ presentation, which occurred in late November, compelled her to move forward with the idea, as did the group’s deep research.

“They covered all the bases that I as a legislator would look at,” said Kuderer, whose legislative district includes Kirkland, where Lake Washington HS is located. “In fact, I said to them at one point ‘Would you say that again? You're giving me points for my floor speech.’”

The proposal’s low cost struck Sen. Kuderer, especially since this year’s legislative session is a short one, meaning the Legislature will not be able to adopt major budget adjustments.

According to Kuderer, a pack containing two doses of Narcan would cost school districts only $50 annually – low enough that it won’t affect schools’ annual budget. However, the bill notes that if a school engages in a good-faith effort to obtain the medication by donation but cannot, it is exempt from the requirement.

Kuderer said she has heard massive support for this bill in her conversations with parents who have expressed concern about the opioid epidemic.

“We all wish that we weren’t in this situation where we have to use something like Narcan … no parent wants to think about their kid using drugs,” Kuderer said. “What I’m hearing from parents is that they’re grateful that this bill is there, and they look at it as a potential life-saving measure.”

No one testified against the proposal during the Jan. 11 hearing. Critics of expanding access to Narcan worry that making the drug more widely accessible will promote drug use. However, research has debunked that criticism. One study published in the International Journal of Drug Policy that drew on data from 44 states found no correlation between naloxone access and increased heroin use among adolescents.

Although proponents say the bill is necessary to prevent opioid overdose deaths, Kuderer says Washington still needs to engage with the root causes of drug use and prevent opioid overdoses from occurring in the first place. She hopes that expanding Narcan access in schools will serve as a conversation-starter around the dangers of opioids.

As the opioid epidemic grows, more and more states are putting Narcan in schools. As of 2022, according to the Legislative Analysis and Public Policy Association, 10 states require school districts to have a policy for Narcan use, while 20 states allow but don’t require schools to have Narcan on hand,. If passed, Senate Bill 5804 would address this growing demand for Narcan in schools by scaling up Washington’s existing legislation.

Senate Bill 5804 has passed out of the Senate Committee on Early Learning and K-12 Education and is on the floor calendar.

“We’re doing this for the families and the people who have suffered and who have thought ‘What if my school had just had Narcan?’,” Lymberis said.