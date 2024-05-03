The multimillion-dollar fight over WA's cap-and-invest program

“We’re going to make sure we have the resources needed to defeat 2117,“ said No On 2117 spokesman Mark Prentice. Environmental and left-leaning organizations make up most of the No On 2117 coalition, but the group also includes the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, BP America, and the Certified Electrical Workers of Washington union.

The cap-and-invest program has already brought about $2 billion into the state budget, mostly to support climate change mitigation, health and construction programs. During this year’s legislative session, lawmakers allocated more than $800 million of those dollars to do things like buy electric school and transit buses, install electric vehicle charging stations, support salmon recovery and coastline restoration, buy forest land and restore landscapes destroyed by wildfires.

If the initiative passes, that new source of cash would dry up. Voters will also decide in November whether to kill Washington’s new capital gains tax, which also has plowed new money into the state budget.

Every quarter since the beginning of 2023, the state has been auctioning carbon emission allowances to polluting industries. The program has been blamed for a 21-cent- to 50-cent-per-gallon increase in gasoline prices, but the reasons for gas price fluctuations are actually much more complex.

Since participation in the bidding is kept confidential, no public information is available on which oil companies have bought allowances and how much they have purchased. Therefore, it is impossible to tell if the finances of all oil companies and gasoline providers are affected equally, even though gas prices usually go up and down in unison. Fuel prices increase or decrease due to numerous national, international, political, geographic and economic factors. And, as the governor’s office likes to point out, gas prices have gone both up and down since the program started.