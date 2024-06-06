Inside Seattle’s political clash over equitable development money

It played out against the backdrop of a more than $250 million projected deficit in the 2025 city budget and fears about what programs and services might get cut to close the gap.

The Council’s technical budget bill is a regularly scheduled process that allows city departments to reallocate unspent money from the previous year’s budget to the current year. Rivera’s amendment , if passed, would have placed a conditional hold called a proviso on $25.3 million allocated in the 2024 budget for the Equitable Development Initiative (EDI).

Launched in 2016, EDI helps grassroots groups pay for community-led developments including affordable housing, clinics, child care and education facilities, community and arts spaces and more . It is meant to reduce racial and socioeconomic disparities in communities that have faced displacement amid Seattle’s booming cost of living.

Rivera’s amendment explained that the Council would lift the hold if the Office of Planning and Community Development (OPCD) fully spent the $53.4 million in carry-forward EDI funds by Sept. 24 and provided a progress report about ongoing projects. If OPCD didn’t spend the money and the proviso wasn’t lifted, the $25.3 million would be removed from the department’s EDI budget and returned to the respective pots of city tax revenue it came from — primarily the Jumpstart Payroll Tax — where it could eventually be used for other purposes.

At the May 28 City Council meeting, during a marathon three-and-a-half-hour public comment period, more than 70 leaders from groups connected to EDI projects lambasted Rivera and her amendment.

“It’s a slap in the face to our community,” said Darrell Powell, president of NAACP Seattle King County. “Of the 76 projects you’re asking to take away, 27 are African American, 13 in the Central district, 14 in the Rainier Valley. I ask how many are in the north area that are being taken away. At best this is tone deaf. At worst it’s something more insidious.”

“[Amendment A] strips away the small advancement of equitable development that this city has committed to,” said Olisa Enrico, executive director of the Cultural Space Agency . “We understand the budget must be balanced but you must understand it is not on our backs. We deserve our spaces, we deserve to return home, we deserve to be here, and we deserve to do it together.”

In response to the backlash, Rivera ultimately withdrew her amendment. But she insisted that community advocates had misunderstood her intent.

“Let me be clear, the amendment does not cut the EDI program,” said Rivera at the May 28 meeting. “The amendment does not pull money away from existing projects. All 56 ongoing EDI projects would remain funded. That was made clear in the amendment. I’m deeply disappointed that the objective of this amendment has been mischaracterized.”

Rivera said her intent was to understand what OPCD is doing to help community organizations with the projects they’ve funded; find ways to speed their completion; and figure out why the EDI program always has leftover money that carries over to the following year.