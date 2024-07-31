Chief Amy Smith's plans for Seattle’s CARE Department

The new CARE Department — short for Community Assisted Response and Engagement — was born out of the 2020 protests against police violence. It is modeled on other cities’ experiments with sending unarmed civilian responders alongside or instead of uniformed police to answer calls about mental or behavioral health crises. The idea is that people in crisis are often better served by social workers than by police officers who are not trained in behavioral health and whose interactions with people in crisis can lead to fatal shootings.

“I do believe that we can reimagine how we respond to and how we prevent human suffering,” said Smith after the Council’s vote Tuesday. “I believe we can redesign our systems to better support positive change and healing in individual lives.”

Smith continued, “I believe that we can all come together to ensure in a city that is this smart, and well-resourced, and talented, and innovative that people do not die on our streets. We cannot let that be normal. I see no barrier to progress other than self-interest.”

CARE responders are mental health professionals with backgrounds in social work and crisis intervention. They can be called to a scene by SPD officers or dispatched by the 911 call center, either alongside a uniformed officer or in a team of two CARE responders.

The responders deal with people experiencing suicidal ideation and psychosis, make referrals to other service providers and provide rides to shelters and other services. They often engage with people experiencing homelessness and might also provide someone with basics such as food, water or socks.

The program started small: just six responders focusing on the greater Downtown area. In its first six months, CARE responded to 539 calls. About 88% of those referrals came from police officers rather than the 911 call center. Smith said a review of 911 calls in Seattle show that about 50% of calls are for nonviolent or non-medical emergencies that could be handled by CARE responders.

In June, Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the pilot program would expand to 24 responders and three supervisors and start providing service seven days a week.

Smith has visions for expanding CARE far beyond that. In her confirmation hearings with the City Council and in the written materials she provided as part of the process, Smith shared how she wants the program to grow in the short and long term to better tackle the city’s mental health and substance-use crises and free police, fire and medical first responders for high-priority emergencies.

“This alternative response model we need is not set in stone,” said Councilmember Bob Kettle, chair of the Public Safety Committee at Tuesday’s meeting. “There is no doubt in my mind that we will need some major adjustments. … We’re not just passing CARE and we’re done.

In the immediate term, Smith wants to get priority one 911-call response time under seven minutes. At the start of 2024, the average for such calls, when someone’s life could be in danger, was 11.4 minutes. Priority two calls had an average response time of 75.7 minutes, and priority three calls an average response of more than two and a half hours.

Slow responses are partially a result of SPD understaffing. And while the mayor and Council have made police staffing a top issue and Smith wants more uniformed responders as well, she said at the July 23 meeting that “There is no path for [SPD] staffing in the coming years.”

As such, she wants to send more CARE responders to priority three and four calls to free SPD for priority one and two.

Part of the challenge with any response, said Smith, is that there are relatively few places for CARE responders to send someone in crisis or after a situation’s been de-escalated. The city’s Downtown post-overdose recovery center will provide one such resource, as will King County’s Crisis Care Centers, when they open years from now.

Smith wants something sooner: “We basically need pop-up shelters right now. I need to get people indoors and we need to get them help.”