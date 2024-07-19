Hotly contended race for WA superintendent of public schools

Incumbent Chris Reykdal , who first ran in 2016, is a proud, wear-it-on-his-sleeve Democrat endorsed by the statewide teachers’ union. Reykdal served three terms in the Legislature before being elected Superintendent of Public Instruction. Reykdal has also worked as a public school teacher, served on a local school board and spent 14 years in the leadership of a state board for community and technical colleges.

Reid Saaris, also left-leaning, is positioned as Reykdal’s main challenger. Saaris founded and ran for a decade Equal Opportunity Schools , a national education nonprofit aimed at fostering equitable outcomes. He said he worked closely with the Obama administration and was encouraged by John King – Obama’s secretary of education from 2016-2017 – to run for OSPI. His experience also includes teaching at Rainier Beach High School last fall, previously working as a substitute at the high school and teaching social studies for three years from 2004 to 2007. He also worked with students in an International Baccalaureate program.

David Olson, the sole candidate endorsed by Washington State Republicans, has served on the Peninsula School District board since 2013, currently as vice president and as president in 2021. Olson’s background includes service in the Navy and later government banking, with cities and counties throughout Washington as his clients.

The top two vote-getters from the August primary will advance to the general election in November. The Superintendent of Public Instruction is a nonpartisan office.