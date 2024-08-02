Gluesenkamp Perez faces MAGA rematch for U.S. House in rural WA

She faces a likely rematch with Joe Kent, a rising star in the MAGA movement, whom she previously beat by less than 1%. Although she has outraised Kent by nearly double in the primary, pulling in $7 million including independent committees, a June poll conducted by the Northwest Progressive Institute found the two in a dead heat.

Also in the race is Republican Leslie Lewallen, who has raised more than $800,000 and was endorsed by Vancouver newspaper The Columbian, but remains a longshot to advance given Kent’s endorsement from Donald Trump and the state Republican Party.

Although Washington is hardly a battleground state for the presidential election, it is in the heart of the battle for the U.S. House, with open seats in the 5th and 6th Congressional Districts in Spokane County and on the coast, the 4th in central Washington and the 8th in eastern King County.

Gluesenkamp Perez, a resident of rural Skamania County who lives in a house with her husband that the two built themselves, has garnered national attention and local credibility by emphasizing her blue-collar bona-fides in a district where fewer than three in 10 residents have a college degree. But her unconventional votes to advance Republican restrictions on the rights of asylum seekers and block student debt relief, despite being largely symbolic, have angered liberals within her party.

“I’m really proud of my independence,” Gluesenkamp Perez told Cascade PBS. “One of the reasons I ran for this seat is I was really tired of Fox News dictating to me and my community what a Democrat is. I wanted to stand up and say, ‘No, we are rural also, we work in trades, we’re from here. We’re not just coastal elites in bow ties.’”

A special forces veteran who did 11 combat tours, Kent has become a rising star in Trump’s party and a popular pundit on Fox News, but his fondness for conspiracy theories and ties to white supremacist groups and Nazi sympathizers have alienated more traditional Republicans, including major donors, who view him as too extreme to win. At a recent event, Kent answered a question about homelessness with a unified theory of liberal lawlessness, calling for the federal government to defund so-called “sanctuary states” like Washington.

“There’s loose drug control laws, police have very little ability to actually go out and arrest people, it’s infested with Soros prosecutors and DAs that let criminals out of jail.”