Live results: 2024 Central WA legislative district elections

Central Washington includes Districts 39, 12, 5, 13, 31, 2, 15, 20, 8, 14, 17, 8 and 49. These counties include Chelan, Kittitas, Lewis, Cowlitz, Skamania, Clark, Klickitat, Skagit and parts of Snohomish, King, Pierce, Thurston, Yakima and Benton. For other legislative district results and more Washington state primary election results, visit the Washington State Primary Election Live Results page.

More votes will be released every afternoon this week around 4 p.m. Washington counties will certify their results on Aug. 20 and send them to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office, which has until Aug. 23 to certify statewide results.

For more detailed results, visit the Secretary of State’s Office website. If you still have questions about voting in Washington or the status of your ballot, check out the FAQ section of the Cascade PBS Statewide Voter Guide.