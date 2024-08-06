Live results: 2024 Eastern WA legislative district elections

Eastern Washington includes Districts 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 16. These counties include Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Douglas, Lincoln, Spokane, Adams, Whitman, Asotin, Garfield, Columbia, Walla Walla, Franklin and parts of Benton. For other legislative district results and more Washington state primary election results, visit the Washington State Primary Election Live Results page.

More votes will be released every afternoon this week around 4 p.m. Washington counties will certify their results on Aug. 20 and send them to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office, which has until Aug. 23 to certify statewide results.

For more detailed results, visit the Secretary of State’s Office website. If you still have questions about voting in Washington or the status of your ballot, check out the FAQ section of the Cascade PBS Statewide Voter Guide.