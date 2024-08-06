Live results: 2024 Eastern WA legislative district elections

Eastern Washington includes Districts 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 16. These counties include Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Douglas, Lincoln, Spokane, Adams, Whitman, Asotin, Garfield, Columbia, Walla Walla, Franklin and parts of Benton. For other legislative district results and more Washington state primary election results, visit the Washington State Primary Election Live Results page.
More votes will be released every afternoon this week around 4 p.m. Washington counties will certify their results on Aug. 20 and send them to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office, which has until Aug. 23 to certify statewide results.
For more detailed results, visit the Secretary of State’s Office website. If you still have questions about voting in Washington or the status of your ballot, check out the FAQ section of the Cascade PBS Statewide Voter Guide.
Live Results: Click the name of the race to expand or collapse it. Refresh the page to update results.
Get the latest in election news
In the weeks leading up to each election (and occasionally during the legislative session), Crosscut's Election newsletter will provide you with everything you need to know about races, candidates and policy in WA state.