Live results: 2024 Seattle/Tacoma metro legislative district elections

Results for all legislative races in the Seattle and Tacoma metropolitan area, including Districts 32, 1, 45, 46, 36, 43, 48, 41, 34, 37, 33, 11, 47, 30, 27, 25, 28 and 29.

by / August 6, 2024
Washington State Seattle/Tacoma Legislative Districts

The Seattle/Tacoma Metro areas include Districts 32, 1, 45, 46, 36, 43, 48, 41, 34, 37, 33, 11, 47, 30, 27, 25, 28 and 29. These counties include King, Pierce and parts of Snohomish and Thurston. (Madeline Happold/Cascade PBS)

The first ballots from the August 6 primary election are being processed and election officials have begun posting results. Here are the totals so far are for Seattle/Tacoma legislative districts.

The Seattle/Tacoma Metro areas include Districts 32, 1, 45, 46, 36, 43, 48, 41, 34, 37, 33, 11, 47, 30, 27, 25, 28 and 29. These counties include King, Pierce and parts of Snohomish and Thurston. For other legislative district races, and more Washington state primary election results, visit the Washington State Primary Election Live Results page.  

More votes will be released every afternoon this week around 4 p.m. Washington counties will certify their results on Aug. 20 and send them to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office, which has until Aug. 23 to certify statewide results.  

For more detailed results, visit the Secretary of State’s Office website. If you still have questions about voting in Washington or the status of your ballot, check out the FAQ section of the Cascade PBS Statewide Voter Guide

